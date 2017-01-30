Thousands in Worthing and Shoreham reject Trump visit

Thousands of people in Worthing and Shoreham have demanded that President Donald Trump’s invitation to Buckingham Palace be taken back.

More than 4,500 residents have signed a petition calling for President Trump’s proposed state visit to the United Kingdom to be cancelled.

It follows his controversial suspension of entry to the US of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries over the weekend.

Thousands of people protested at airports across the US.

The petition has gathered more than a million signatures since Saturday, and the data can be broken down by Parliamentary constituency.

In East Worthing and Shoreham 2,423 people signed the petition, with 2,078 people in Worthing West signing.

