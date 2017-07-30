Thousands raised for disabled veterans at Summer Fayre

A summer fair event has raised thousands of pounds for disabled veterans.

The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home (QAHH) opened its doors for its annual Summer Fayre on Saturday, July 8.

Visitors browsed the various market and craft stalls, took part in tombolas and raffles, and were treated to performances by dance troupes and military band, The Band of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.

Adam the Magician wowed kids and their parents with his entertaining magic show, soldiers from the Royal Artillery at Thorney Island displayed equipment and weaponry, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Worthing both attended and officially opened the Fayre.

The Summer Fayre is held to raise money for the Worthing-based hospital home, which cares for disabled ex-Servicemen and women. QAHH strives to improve the mobility and independence of its residents through rehabilitation services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and social and recreation activities. The Summer Fayre raised a total of £5,575 for the charity.

Samantha Stokes, event organiser, said: “The Summer Fayre is a chance for us to invite the community in and show off QAHH. It also allows us to raise vital funds so that we can continue to offer the facilities and services we do to our residents. I’d like to thank everyone who came along to the fayre, and special thanks to all the stallholders, entertainers, volunteers, residents and staff for helping make the day a huge success.”

Find out more about the hospital home at www.qahh.org.uk.

