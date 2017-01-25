Thousands raised for ‘loved’ homeless busker after blaze

More than three thousand pounds has been raised by the community for a ‘loved’ homeless busker after the van she lived in caught fire.

News of the fire was revealed last week on social media site Facebook and the people of the town were quick to come to the aid of the woman, Cathy, who is known for busking outside M&S in Montague Street.

Floods of support came in for the busker on the social media site and funds raised are going towards ‘essentials’, which were lost in the blaze.

Junee Thompson, 27, from Durrington, set up a JustGiving page to help Cathy and £1,000 was raised just overnight. The total amount raised is £3,413.

She said: “I am completely amazed and shocked by the donations – I only aimed to get around £30 to £50 to get some essentials for Cathy.

“I don’t know her personally but I wanted to help her straight away – I would stop by to see her every time I passed by and she would sing the Jungle Book song to my kids.

“She is a real free spirit and doesn’t like being stuck in one place so the idea is to use the donations to get her a new van and the rest of the funds can be spent on food shop vouchers – she is completely amazed by the support from everyone.”

The mum-of-two said that as well as donations, some essential items had already been rounded up and collected for the busker, including clothes, blankets, cutlery and dog food for her dog, Pepper.

“Some people even offered caravans and some kind man offered his shop to use as a storage place for all the items,” Junee added.

The support from the community left Cathy ‘overwhelmed’.

She said: “It’s more than I ever imagined. I am in the process of finding a new van and insurance and tax to get back on the road. Also getting my life back together and that is because of every one of you. I will be back down M&S banging my tunes out in no time – I am so grateful.”

