Three bed link-detached bungalow

This link-detached bungalow in north Ferring is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1953.

The property, in Langbury Lane, is in need of updating and modernisation, but offers potential to extend into the loft area.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms, a shower room/WC and a separate WC.

Outside, there is a good-size rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with fruit trees and two brick stores.

The front garden is also laid to lawn with a driveway providing off-road parking and leading to an extended garage.

Further benefits of this chain free property include mainly double-glazed windows and central heating.

The Asda Ferring Superstore is within walking distance and there are good transport links nearby.

Price £375,000 Freehold.

For more information contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk