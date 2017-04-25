Thriving centre celebrates 30 years

East Worthing Community Centre continues to be a thriving focus in the area, 30 years after it first opened.

The centre, in Pages Lane, is for all ages, offering a wide variety of classes and activities.

Nefertiri Belly Dance has classes on Mondays

Everything the centre has to offer was showcased at a recent open day.

Michelle Smith, manager of the centre, said: “The vast choice includes dance, art, needlecraft, drama, Zumba, short mat bowls and stamp collecting.”

Scamps Pre-school, a privately-run group based within the community centre, raised £250 during the open day to put towards professional football training for the children.

Butterflies Breast Care Support Group raised more than £100 selling homemade cakes and luxury toiletries. The group meets six times a year at the centre, offering an informal friendly evening, often with a guest speaker.

A lovely demonstration from Strictly Latin Ballroom

East Worthing Scalextric Club, an exciting new group which will meet for the first time tomorrow, was launched at the open day.

The club will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday evening every month, for racing on a specialist 1/32 scale track built by the organisers.

Michelle said: “The first of its kind for this scale of track in Worthing for many years, it is hoped that the evening will soon become popular with theme nights and members bringing along their choice of car to race and lap their opponents.”

For more information about the Scalextric club, telephone Terry on 07759 761455. For general enquiries about the centre, call 01903 212855.

Heron Art Group is a small friendly group of leisure painters who meet on a Thursday evening