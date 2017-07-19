Titnore Lane footpath demands put to council

Have your say

A campaign to get a footpath installed on a dangerous stretch of road used by ‘juggernauts’ has been put to local councillors.

Nearly 800 people signed Barry Burks’s petition to get a footpath in Titnore Lane, and yesterday former mayor Sean McDonald called on his fellow Worthing Borough councillors to back the idea.

Northbrook councillor Sean McDonald said at last night’s council meeting: “Titnore Lane is wthout doubt one of the worst roads for pedestrians and cyclists in West Sussex.”

He congratulated retired design engineer Barry on his ‘excellent proposal’ and called on the council to back the idea when the time came, including allowing council-owned land to be used.

Executive member for environment councillor Diane Guest thanked Mr Burks for his petition and said she was looking into possible funding avenues.

Barry, 70, said: “You have got heavy juggernauts going down there.

“When the sun is at a low level in the winter drivers can’t even see you.”

The proposals are currently being evaluated by Highways England and Barry expects a response by the end of the year.