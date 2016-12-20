Town crier issues warning to look after your ears

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman underwent a hearing test to mark the opening of a new Worthing hearing centre.

Mr Smytherman helped officially open the new Amplifon branch, in South Street, Worthing, and took part in a short hearing test designed to act as a first indicator of hearing loss.

Bob Smytherman underwent a hearing test as the new centre was opened in South Street, Worthing. Picture: Amplifon

He said: “What really surprised me was how easy it was to take the hearing test. Most of us wouldn’t think twice about getting our eyes tested, but it’s really important to look after our ears in the same way.”

He was given a clean bill of health by Russell Pointing, Audiologist at the branch, and added: “Being a town crier is all about making a lot of noise – some of us can cry at over 100 decibels – so it’s a line of work where it’s important to take care of your hearing.”

Amplifon, which helps customers in more than 20 countries and has 8,600 hearing centres worldwide, has relocated from Marine Parade to South Street in the town centre.

Audiologist Russell said: “We were delighted Bob was able to join us for the opening and to take part in the hearing test.

“It’s a town crier’s job to be very noisy, but there are lots of professions, such as hairdressing, gardening or working as a chef where you can be exposed to high noise levels over long periods of time.

“Many people don’t realise initially that they have hearing difficulties, and often delay getting their hearing checked for up to 10 years after first noticing a problem, so we hope the residents of Worthing will follow the town crier’s example and get their hearing tested regularly.

“A full hearing test appointment assesses your ability to detect sounds at a number of different frequencies. Just like a sight test, it’s a simple process that can pinpoint any problems and help you address them.”

Speaking of the move Russell added: “Our new Amplifon location means we’re right in the heart of Worthing and close to parking and transport links, so it’s much easier for customers to drop in and see us.

“We look forward to welcoming the people of Worthing to the branch for a free hearing assessment and helping them to rediscover the joy of good hearing.”

