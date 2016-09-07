Town to get movin’ to S Club beat

Pop group S Club will bring the sounds of the Noughties all back when it headlines Worthing’s new Christmas event.

The Town Centre Initiative (TCI) hopes to bring the house down with the stars as its number one act at the December 15 spectacle.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “We wanted a family name and their songs are still played at parties today. We wanted to have a big Christmas party in Worthing, with S Club reaching for the stars.

“We wanted something that was going to make the town feel positive and S Club’s songs are the sort you can dance to.”

The event has been organised to get the town’s late night shopping nights moving once again.

Mrs Clarke said the initiative had struggled in recent years, while different opening hours for various shops made it difficult to publicise.

She hoped the party, featuring entertainment between 4pm and 7pm in revamped Montague Place, would encourage more shoppers into town.

The TCI, run by town centre businesses, plans to hold more events after the annual Worthing Birdman was cancelled this summer.

Birdman cost around £70,000 to stage – a third of the TCI’s budget – which will now be spent on other projects.

The cancellation appeared to pay off, as poor weather on Birdman weekend would have seen both days of flying cancelled. Instead, more funds have been ploughed into the Christmas event, with further initiatives planned in the coming months.

Three members of S Club – Tina, Bradley and Jo – are expected to perform on the night, as well as a host of local acts. They will hold a meet and greet after their 5pm performance at a venue to be confirmed.