Traffic chaos after two-car collision on A24

Traffic is expected on the A24 following a two-car collision earlier this evening (December 23) in Warren Road, Worthing.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said a mercedes and ford collided just before 5pm, which caused the road to close.

One car became undriveable and had to be recovered, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported.

The spokesman confirmed the road has been reopened but traffic is still expected.

