TRAFFIC: Queues on A27 towards Shoreham

Traffic congestion on the A27 towards Shoreham has reached as far as Lyons Farm, reports indicate.

Queues are stretching along the eastbound Sompting By-pass between Lyons Farm traffic lights and the Sussex Pad traffic lights near Shoreham Airport.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

