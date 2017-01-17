TRAFFIC UPDATE: Collision causes traffic in Mid Sussex

A collision near Hickstead earlier this morning has caused a build up of traffic.

People trying to get to work have been hampered by delays on the A23 following a two-car collision, police say.

Officers were called at 7.15am today to the incident, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

The road was cleared by 7.35am and no injuries were reported, they added.

