TRAFFIC UPDATE: Motorway closed until ‘this evening’

Sussex motorists who are travelling to Kent are being told the M20 motorway will be shut until at least this evening.

Highways England issued a statement saying that the M20 is closed between junctions one and four, and ‘is likely to remain closed until at approximately 6pm’.

The collision on the M20 is causing problems for anyone driving to Kent. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The closure comes after a lorry struck a footbridge in Kent yesterday, causing it to collapse. Read more here.

Highways England said that diversions are also in place and it is likely the M26 which links the M25 to the M20 will also remain closed until the incident is cleared.

The diversion for the M20 is via the A2 or M2 using the A229 and A228, and the diversion for the M26, closed at M25 junction five, is to use the M25 junction two and then travel on the A2 or M2.

Highways England south east operations manager Gary Coleman said everything was being done to reopen the motorway again, but safety had to come first both for workers and drivers.

“We are facing a real challenge to lift two HGVs and a motorbike clear of the scene and deal with all of the rubble from the collapsed bridge strewn across both carriageways. “There is also the issue of the remaining part of the footbridge, which is still in place over the coast-bound side of the motorway. We have crews on scene ready to take action as soon as the police have completed their investigation. We also have cranes en route and lighting so work can continue through the night.

“We are doing everything we can to safely reopen the motorway, but we’d ask drivers to please bear with us as this is a complex operation and it will take time and skill to complete. We’ll keep everyone updated.”

