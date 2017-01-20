BREAKING: Barriers stuck at Worthing level crossing

Barriers at the level crossing at Worthing Railway Station in South Farm Road are out of action, the Herald has learned.

The barriers have been stuck for over twenty minutes, according to reports.

Crowds of people are either side of the level crossing waiting to cross.

More to follow.

