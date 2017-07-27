BREAKING: Long Furlong closed in both directions

Long Furlong has been closed in both directions following a collision involving a lorry, according to police.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision near to the barn along the A280 Long Furlong at 2.25pm on Thursday (July 27).

A police spokesman said: “We believe something has fallen from the back of a lorry which has caused a collision with a car.

“The driver is out of the vehicle and there are no injuries to report.”

The road has been blocked from the A24 in Findon down to Clapham, according to police.

The police spokesman added: “Officers remain on the scene while we try to deal with the traffic and recovering the damage on the road.

“There is heavy traffic in the surrounding area and some vehicles are being turned around and heading to the A27.

“Heavy goods vehicles are being forced to queue.

“Both lanes remain closed at this time.”