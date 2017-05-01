COUNTY NEWS: Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after A-road collision

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a collision which closed a major A-road.

The A272 between Midhurst and Petworth was closed for several hours yesterday after a collision between two motorcyclists and a car which happened at around 3pm. Click here for more information.

A collision between one car and two motorcyclist closed the A272 between Midhurst and Petworth yesterday afternoon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The road was reopened yesterday evening, but today Sussex Police confirmed that one of the motorcyclists was rushed to hospital following the collision.

Their condition was initially thought to be life-threatening, but after being assessed by a doctor and ambulance team at the scene, it was downgraded to serious injury.

