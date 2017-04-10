COUNTY NEWS: ‘Total chaos’ at railway station after marathon

One passenger described a Sussex railway station as ‘hell on earth’ last night (April 9), as sun-seekers and Brighton Marathon runners attempted to travel home.

In what was described by organisers as the warmest Brighton Marathon to date - with temperatures reaching 21 degrees - the weather also attracted visitors to Brighton’s beaches.

The volume of visitors to the city, alongside delays on the rails, resulted in thousands of people suffering delays to their journeys rom Brighton station.

A Southern spokesperson said: “We apologise for the delays people experienced on the Brighton Main Line yesterday. Unfortunately there were a number of incidents affecting the service including several infrastructure failures in London and a broken down train at Preston Park station. All of these contributed to delays and cancellations, leading to crowding at Brighton station and on board both Southern and Thameslink services.”

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT union, said: “Brighton station was reduced to total chaos last night after the city marathon due to a wholesale management failure.”

Were you caught up in the chaos at Brighton station last night? Let us know by commenting below.