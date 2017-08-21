Elderly man hospitalised after collision near KFC

An elderly man has been hospitalised after a collision with a car near the KFC restaurant in Goring.

The incident happened on the A259 Goring Road where it turns into Mulberry Lane at around 10am this morning.

The road was partially blocked, and police and paramedics attended the scene.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “At 10.08am we responded to a collision between a car and pedestrian at Goring Road with three response cars and an ambulance. The male patient was taken to Worthing Hospital by ambulance with a head injury.”

A police spokesman said the road was reopened at just before 11.15am, but emergency services remain at the scene.