Grove Lodge roundabout collision blocks A27

A collision on the Grove Lodge roundabout is partially blocking the A27.
Two vehicles are reported to be involved in the collision, which is affecting traffic westbound between First Avenue and Warren Road.
A collision on the Grove Lodge roundabout is partially blocking the A27.
Two vehicles are reported to be involved in the collision, which is affecting traffic westbound between First Avenue and Warren Road.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worthing Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.