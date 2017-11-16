Is Shoreham staring at a future of traffic gridlock?

Residents were hit by delays on Norfolk Bridge last week, with temporary traffic lights in operation every day between 9.30am and 4pm for pavement resurfacing.

Paul Wornham, who lives in Harbour Way, said: “The gridlock is a snapshot of the future when developments are being built.

“For the future of Shoreham what are the plans for the road infrastructure?

“Shoreham’s success will be its downfall without plans for traffic management.”

Paul also questioned why the bus stops in High Street are opposite each other.

He suggested moving the westbound stop to outside Domino’s Pizza and the eastbound one to outside the Co-operative Food.

Marine councillor Joss Loader called for a ‘major review’ of all roadworks on the A259 and the A27.

She said: “We all know essential works have to be carried out but the impact on drivers needs to be mitigated.

“Shoreham is gridlocked at the best of times.”

She echoed Paul’s call for changes: “High Street needs to be remodelled.

“I am not sure why there is a requirement for two bus stops within a few yards of each other, as this undoubtedly leads to queues.

“We need to invest in public transport – and encourage people to use it – but the current layout is crying out for review.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “Works were to smooth a rough pavement and improve pedestrian links between popular locations. They were within a programme that aims to protect the vulnerable from falls on uneven surfaces.

“The traffic management was kept in place to prevent pedestrians treading through newly-laid Tarmac.

“While the new material was setting, the workforce collected signs and did other “housekeeping” activities in the area. The works finished a week earlier than scheduled.”

Do you think changes are needed in Shoreham? Email your views to news@shorehamherald.co.uk.