Jackknifed delivery lorry blocks Findon roundabout

A jackknifed lorry has blocked the Findon roundabout.

The A280 is partially blocked and slow traffic due to the accident, which happened at the Findon roundabout which connects Long Furlong with the A24 Findon Bypass.

Police are at the scene directing traffic.

The lorry is reportedly in the mud on the side of the road but traffic officers have cordoned off some of the road for recovery, with traffic taking it in turns to pass the vehicle.