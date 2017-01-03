Labour campaigners protest rail fare increase at Worthing station

Rail fares have increased by 27 per cent since 2010, claimed Labour campaigners handing out leaflets and speaking to passengers at Worthing station this morning.

Fares have risen three times faster than wages, according to the campaigners, who will also be at the station from 4.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 3).

John Martin, a member of the local Labour party, said: “Since the Tories broke up the rail service rail fares have gone up massively. “Since 2010 they have increased by 27 per cent. It’s more expensive than anywhere else in Europe.”

He added that the service in the south was ‘the worst in the country’.

“We are for bringing railways into public ownership to get a good and efficient service,” he said of the Labour Party’s position. “We want a public ownership run by the workers so that services are well provided.

“The Labour party are for investment in housing, health and railways. We want investment not austerity.”

