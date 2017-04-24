Littlehampton crash causing delays

Two cars have reportedly been involved in an accident in Littlehampton this morning, causing delays.

The incident has been reported on Eldon Way, with traffic being affected in both directions at Club Road.

Emergency services are said to have been contacted.

