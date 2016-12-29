‘Long queues are likely’ during roadworks at busy junction

Temporary traffic lights will cause ‘slower’ traffic when six weeks of roadworks costing £145,000 begin.

It is so work can take place to install new signals and crossroads at the junction of Mill Road and Grand Avenue, Worthing, starting on Monday, January 9.

West Sussex County Council is installing the latest LED technology replacements as the existing signals are over 30 years old and their condition has deteriorated.

A spokesman said: “This will improve the signals’ reliability, reduce maintenance and save energy.

“Work starts on Monday 9 January 2017 and will last for six weeks, subject to the weather. It will take place during daylight hours.

“Temporary signals will be in operation while the refurbishment is undertaken. These will be slower, so long queues are likely to form on all approaches to the junction.

“The upgrade will be the first site in West Sussex to use a new vehicle detection sensor which enables the County Council to reduce the work duration from nine to six weeks.

“The county council considered using the existing signals whilst the works are completed, however, this was not feasible due to the road layout and the age of the equipment.

“Motorists should seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods.”

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport Bob Lanzer said: “It’s time to modernise the signals at this junction.

“There is no getting away from the fact the existing lights are beginning to fail.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and urge people to find alternative routes.”

West Sussex Highways will resurface Mill Road at the same time.

