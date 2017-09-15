Motorcyclist injured in A27 tractor collision

A motorcyclist has been injured after colliding with a tractor on the A27.

Sussex Police said it was called to the A27 in Poling at around 9.30am following reports of the collision, which happened in the eastbound lane.

The collision appeared to have happened between the motorcyclist’s bike and a trailer attached to the tractor.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his fifties, sustained minor injuries.

Police are still at the scene as of 11.30am.