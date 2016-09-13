Motorists should expect delays as new traffic signals installed in Worthing

Motorists are being told they can expect more reliable traffic signals at an important junction in Worthing.

West Sussex County Council is replacing the existing traffic signals at the junction of Ham Road and Lyndhurst Road as it said the signals’ condition has deteriorated and the lights are starting to fail.

The replacement signals will feature the latest LED technology. They are cheaper to maintain and save energy.

The council is also adding an extra pedestrian crossing across Ham Road. It means there will be controlled pedestrian crossings at all four points of the junction.

Work starts on Monday, September 26, and will last for four weeks. Temporary signals will be in operation while the work takes place.

Traffic will move slower during this time and queues are likely at all approaches to the junction and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods.

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport John O’Brien said: “New signals here will be good news for road users in the long term.”

The £75,000 scheme will take place in daylight hours.

