Nick Herbert: A27 bypass ‘must go ahead’

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert has urged Highways England to take forward plans for an A27 Arundel bypass which he says ‘must go ahead’.

In his formal response to the public consultation, Mr Herbert said: “While I accept that there is some opposition to a bypass, my judgement is that overall there is strong support in my constituency for an offline bypass.

“This support extends well beyond Arundel itself, reflecting the impact which delays on the A27 have on the wider community.”

Mr Herbert continued his long-held support for Option 3 – the ‘pink-blue’ route: “While I am aware that a number of local authorities and other respondents have preferred Option 5A to Option 3, primarily because it would mean a lesser loss of this woodland, I note that Option 5A passes much closer to the village of Binsted.

“While neither offline route would mean the demolition of any houses, it is regrettable that recently planted, non-native conifer trees appear to have more protection than communities.

“This long overdue road improvement would benefit the local economy and environment alike, and it must go ahead.”