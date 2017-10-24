Nick Herbert says National Park has no bypass ‘veto’

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert has urged the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) to take a ‘balanced view’ of an offline A27 Arundel bypass.

Mr Herbert spoke to the SDNPA board last Thursday.

He said the bypass would give environmental benefits to the National Park by taking away traffic that currently ‘rat-runs’ through the South Downs

However following a brief discussion SDNPA board members voted by a substantial majority to reject all three routes.

Mr Herbert said: “I hope that, as discussions continue and when Highways England consult on their preferred route next year, the authority will take a more evidence-led and balanced view.

“They do not have a veto on the bypass and simply rejecting it means they are supporting the option that is most damaging to the South Downs.”

The first A27 consultation closed on October 16.