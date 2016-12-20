‘No justification’ for ongoing rail chaos says MP

A Sussex MP has stated that there is ‘no justification’ for the ongoing rail chaos affecting hundreds and thousands of passengers across the South East.

Sir Peter Bottomley MP for Worthing West made the comments following crisis talks held yesterday (December 19) with Charles Horton, CEO of Govia Thameslink Railway.

Sir Peter said: “Various positions were made clear. Some trains have no drivers, some have driver-operated doors, others have conductors.

“With regard to Southern Rail trains that currently have guards; Govia plans to roster the same number of staff or increase their numbers.”

Sir Peter also met with the Prime Minister yesterday to discuss Southern Rail.

He added: “It is plan from many discussions with rail operators, unions, ministers and the Prime Minister that there is no justification for the disruption to travellers.

“The present disputes could be resolved by ACAS in half a day if unions felt pressured to stop their unreasonable actions.”

Southern Rail services will be severely disrupted today (December 20) due to strike action by RMT Union conductors and an overtime ban by ASLEF and RMT drivers.

There will be no service on some routes after 6pm.

Travel disruption is predicted every day until further notice because of a shortage of drivers.

