Pedestrian injured in collision outside Worthing Hospital

Sussex Police are on the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian outside Worthing Hospital.

Police said they were called to Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, to reports of a collision at 10.51am on Friday (September 29).

On arrival, police said, the collision involved a male pedestrian and a car.

A police spokesman added: “It appears the pedestrian has suffered some sort of back injury.

“There are not thought to be any road closures in place but police remain on the scene.”