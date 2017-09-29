Pedestrian injured in collision outside Worthing Hospital

Sussex Police are on the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian outside Worthing Hospital.
Police said they were called to Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, to reports of a collision at 10.51am on Friday (September 29).
On arrival, police said, the collision involved a male pedestrian and a car.
A police spokesman added: “It appears the pedestrian has suffered some sort of back injury.
“There are not thought to be any road closures in place but police remain on the scene.”
