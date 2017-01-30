Person pulled from car after collision in Tarring

Firefighters cut a person free from a vehicle after a two-car collision in Tarring last night.

Three crews from Worthing attended the incident in St Andrews Road, West Tarring, which happened at around 9.45pm.

RTC St Andrew's Rc/ Terringes Ave Worthing. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

The rescued person was taken to hospital by ambulance crews, but police said that no serious injuries were reported.

The road was cleared just after midnight, police added.

