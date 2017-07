A trailer tipped over on the A24 between Worthing and Washington has been removed by police.

Heavy tailbacks were reported in the area with the southbound carriageway blocked from around 3pm.

Pictures from Eddie Mitchell show the trailer being picked up by a fork-lift truck before being loaded onto a recovery vehicle.

The road is now clear.

SMALL LORRY ROLLED OFF TRAILER ON A24 SOUTHBOUND 2 MILES SOUTH OF WASHINGTON - SUSSEX POLICE ROAD POLICING LAND ROVER AND A FAMERS FORK LIFT SAVED THE DAY AND RIGHTED IT - HAPPENED APPROX 15.00 HRS 30/7/17 PHOTO BY EDDIE MITCHELL

SMALL LORRY ROLLED OFF TRAILER ON A24 SOUTHBOUND 2 MILES SOUTH OF WASHINGTON - SUSSEX POLICE ROAD POLICING LAND ROVER AND A FAMERS FORK LIFT SAVED THE DAY AND RIGHTED IT - HAPPENED APPROX 15.00 HRS 30/7/17 PHOTO BY EDDIE MITCHELL