PICTURES: Car overturns in A27 crash outside pub

A car ended up on its roof after being involved in a collision outside the Coaches & Horses pub in Clapham last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-car collision on the A27 at around 8.55pm on Saturday, July 1.

One of the vehicles overturned and appears to have taken out a tree and the pub’s sign.

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended and a spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said no one was trapped in either vehicle but that one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Collision outside the Coach & Horses, Clapham. Eddie Mitchell pictures

