A collision near a petrol station on the A27 has caused traffic delays.

Two cars were involved in the collision, which occured earlier this morning on Arundel Road near the Esso garage and the junction with Ivydore Avenue.

A collision on the A27 Arundel Road at the junction with Ivydore Avenue affected traffic but the road is now open. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The collision caused long traffic delays, but the road has now been reopened.