PICTURES: Container spillage closes A24

The A24 is expected to remain closed for several hours while workmen clear the diesel spillage from a milk container overturning late last night.

The road remains closed in both directions between the Washington Roundabout and the Buck Barn crossroads.

The milk container which came off the lorry. All pictures by Eddie Mitchell

The crash happened just before midnight, police said, and it is understood specialist contractors have been brought in to clear the large spillage which contains both diesel and milk.

As well as spraying diesel over both carriageways, the lorry is also understood to have damaged a manhole cover that will need to be repaired before the A24 can reopen.

Police said there were no injuries and no arrests.

Diesel and milk are said to have been spilled on the road. Eddie Mitchell