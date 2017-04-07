Police called to three vehicle collision on A259

Police have been called to a three vehicle collision on the A259 at Littlehampton.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a call was received at 4.30pm on Friday (April 7).

Sussex Police said: “Three vehicles were involved near to the Bridge Road roundabout in Littlehampton.

“There are not thought to be any injuries at this time.

“Vehicles are being recovered and the road is blocked.”

Traffic reports have indicated queuing traffic around the area.

