RNLI puts out boat engine fire

The RNLI prevented a potentially life-threatening situation by putting out a fire on a boat.

Both Littlehampton lifeboats were out on training exercises on Sunday morning when the mayday call was received from a small leisure craft with two people on board.

The Atlantic 85 Renée Sherman lifeboat responded to the call. The crew of the casualty had reported they were half a mile south of the town harbour entrance and that their engine was on fire.

The lifeboat and volunteer crew were only thirty metres from the boat and were on scene very quickly, where the crew isolated

the fuel and battery and extinguished the engine fire. A tow line was rigged to the casualty and the lifeboat towed it back to the lifeboat slipway. The lifeboat returned to its training exercises at 10am.

A RNLI spokesman said: “It was good to attend a ‘shout’ where the boat was properly equipped with a VHF radio and the crew knew how to use it and also they were wearing lifejackets, which isn’t always the case.”