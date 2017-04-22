Road cleared after bus and car collision in Worthing

West Parade in Worthing has reopened after a minor collision between a bus and a car, according to police.

The road was blocked for around 45 minutes between Grand Avenue and Seaview Road following the incident at around 12.30pm today.

No injuries were reported and traffic is now moving normally, police said.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.