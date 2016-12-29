Three-car collision blocks town centre roundabout

A three-car collision is currently blocking a roundabout in the town centre.

The incident happened at the junction between Chapel Road and North Street, and one lane is blocked as a result.

Sussex Police confirmed that three vehicles were involved, but no-one has been injured.

They attended the scene at just after 3pm.

