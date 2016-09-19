TRAFFIC NEWS: Overturned vehicle causing delays on A283

A vehicle has overturned at the roundabout on the A283 near the Shoreham flyover.

Sussex Police were called to the scene at 12.27pm on Monday (September 19) to reports that a van had overturned.

Police confirmed that there was no need for an ambulance and that there are no reports of any injuries.

Delays are expected following the crash, police have said.

Sussex police have also confirmed that a police helicopter and a dog unit were called out to a separate incident to search the area where a car was found upside down on the A283 on Monday (September 19) morning.

The silver Daewoo was spotted on the A283 between the Shoreham flyover the old cement works at 6.24am. Police attended and found that the vehicle was cold indicating that it had been there for some time. They keys were still in the vehicle and a small amount of blood and a trainer were found at the scene, raising concerns for the welfare of whoever had been inside.

Police revealed a thorough search of the area did not reveal anyone and a check has shown that the vehicle has no current registered owner.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the time leading up to the crash or who has any information about who may have been in it at the time. Please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 192 of 19/09. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 088 555 111.

