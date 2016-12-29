TRAFFIC: Two separate collisions cause delays on A24

Traffic delays are expected following two separate collisions on the A24 between Findon and Washington.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We were called to an accident at 7.40am on the A24 near Highden Bridge.

“A 27-year-old woman was driving a Peugeot 207 before she left the road.

“An ambulance was called but there are no serious injuries to report.”

Police said they spotted a second accident whilst attending the collision near Highden Bridge.

The spokesperson added: “We were called at 7.42am to the second accident near the Windlesham House School junction on the A24.

“A car also left the road at this stretch of road but there are no further details at this stage.

“These collisions are being put down to adverse conditions on the roads.”

