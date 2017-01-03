TRAFFIC UPDATE: Car collides with three parked cars

A car has collided with three parked cars in Newland Road, Worthing this afternoon (January 3), police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At 1.30pm on Tuesday (January 3) a car collided with three parked cars, a bollard, and speed restriction signs in Newland Road, Worthing, before hitting a wall.

“The woman driving the car was slightly hurt but no other injuries have been reported.”

According to police, an ambulance was called to the collision.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of an RTC shortly before 1.40pm today. However, no one required hospital treatment.”

