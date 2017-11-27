TRAVEL: Signalling fault causes disruption on London to Sussex rail services

There are delays to Sussex-bound rail services from London this morning (November 27), Southern Rail has said.

A signalling fault between London Victoria and East Croydon has caused disruption on some Brighton-bound lines, which serve Crawley and Mid Sussex.

Southern said disruption is expected until 11.30am, and services from London to Brighton may be cancelled or delayed.

Southern Rail said: "Network Rail have advised of a fault with the signalling system at London Victoria

"The fault that has occurred is affecting a particular signal which remains red. This means that the signalling system is unable to verify if the track ahead is clear. Train drivers will begin to liaise with the signaller to ensure that it is safe to proceed onwards.

"This fault is affecting some services from London Victoria heading towards Brighton. Services in the reverse direction will run as normal. Engineers have arrived on site as of 09.36am, and are currently working to restore the affected signal. Progress updates will be provided once received from Network Rail."

