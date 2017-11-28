TRAVEL UPDATE: A24 clear after accident

An accident involving two vehicles has cleared from the A24 Broadwater Road.
The road was partially blocked due the incident with traffic affected both ways at B2223 Sompting Avenue.
Traffic has now returned to normal.
