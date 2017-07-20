TRAVEL UPDATE: Ill passenger delays trains

Trains are being delayed between Worthing and Brighton after a passenger was taken ill.
Services are running up to 25 minutes late, according to National Rail Enquiries, with disruption expected until 6.15pm.
