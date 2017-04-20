UPDATE: 94-year-old suffers head injuries in collision

A 94-year-old woman was taken to hospital with head injuries following a road traffic collision on the A280 Long Furlong on Thursday (April 20), according to police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to deal with a collision involving a VW Golf and a Skoda on the A280 Long Furlong, Clapham, at 3.10pm on Thursday (April 20).

“Long Furlong southbound was closed.”

Crews for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were also sent to the scene.

A spokesman for SECAmb said: “We were called at 3.11pm yesterday (April 20) to a two car RTC at Long Furlong and responded with two ambulances and two cars.

“Fire and police also attended.

“A 29 year old woman was treated for hip and chest injuries and taken to Worthing Hospital and a 94 year old woman was also taken to Worthing Hospital with a head injury.”

The road is now reopen.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.