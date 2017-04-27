UPDATE: Arrests for racial abuse at Worthing station

Rail lines were closed earlier as police dealt with an incident of racial abuse on board a train.

Officers were called to Wothing railway station at 3.16pm following reports of an ‘incident of racial abuse’ on a train, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

The westbound line between Worthing and Littlehampton was briefly blocked while police investigated the incident.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Sussex Police. A member of the public had been verbally abused but no one was injured.”

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of being racially aggressive and section four public order.

They remain in custody.