UPDATE: Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in collision with car

A cyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries this morning following a collision in Teville Road, police have confirmed.

Forensic collision investigators remain at the scene of the incident involving a Ford Fusion and a bicycle, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the injured man has been flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

No arrests have been made and next of kin inquires are in hand, police confirmed.

Witnesses to the collision at 7.30am are asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Portsmouth.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.