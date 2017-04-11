UPDATE: No serious injuries in two car A27 accident

Ten people were involved in a road incident on the A27 between Sompting and Worthing last night, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Police said neither of the drivers or their passengers sustained any serious injuries in the collision, reported shortly after 10.10pm.

TWO CARS OFF THE ROAD ON THE A27 SOMPTING TO WORTHING STRETCH WESTBOUND. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews from Worthing were called at around 11.40pm to the two cars, which were crumpled in a ditch, on reports there could be people trapped inside, a fire service spokesman said.

A special rescue unit attended, but all ten people inside were released prior to the crews arriving and fire crews left soon after having helped with first aid, the fire spokesman added.

Police said the road was closed for several hours while the vehicles were cleared but reopened at 12.40am.

