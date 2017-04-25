UPDATE: Seriously injured Worthing cyclist remains in hospital

A pensioner from Worthing remains in hospital after suffering a serious head injury in a collision at the weekend, police said.

The 71-year-old cyclist was in collision with a car on Saturday morning, April 22, police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Teville Road, Worthing, just after 7.30am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The cyclist, a 71-year-old man from Worthing, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton having sustained a serious head injury. He remains in hospital at this time.”

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at around 10.30am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information should contact Sussex Police on 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Portsmouth.

