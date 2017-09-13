Walk and talk about the Arundel bypass organised

A nature walk has been organised to highlight fears about the effect of a possible A27 bypass at Arundel.

The countryside wander takes place this Sunday on the Arun valley riverside and through designated ancient woodland that could be damaged by a proposed bypass.

The walk is organised by anti-bypass group Arundel SCATE, a local division of the South Coast Alliance for Transport and the Environment (SCATE).

The group says walkers will be able to see parts of the countryside that would be affected.

Read our analysis of the possible bypass routes here.

An ecologist from Sussex Wildlife Trust, a local naturalist from Butterfly Conservation and a dormouse specialist will be hand to talk about some of the flora and fauna to be found there, including several endangered species.

The walk is free and takes place between 10.30am and 12.30pm, starting at the junction of Dalloway Road and Torton Hill Road in Arundel.

A talk on the bypass has also been organised by the Arundel A27 Forum – a network of local groups, including Arundel SCATE.

It will take place on Thursday, September 21, entitled ‘A27 Arundel: Options for a Better Future’ and will aim to look at potential alternatives to a bypass.

It will take place at the Norfolk Arms Hotel in High Street, Arundel, at 7pm.

To reserve a seat, email info@arundela27forum.org.uk.

A consultation on Highways England’s three bypass routes runs until October 16.

Readers can make their views heard by visiting the Highways England website: https://highwaysengland.citizenspace.com/he/a27-arundel-bypass/